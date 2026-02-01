Ram Charan, Daughter Klin Kaara Mobbed by Fans Outside Hospital: Video Sparks Outrage

Superstar Ram Charan and his two-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, were mobbed by fans outside a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday morning, triggering widespread outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The actor had arrived at the Hospital to meet Upasana and newborn twins in the family. What was meant to be a private and joyous visit quickly turned chaotic as a large crowd gathered, jostling to get close to the star.

The viral video shows Ram Charan stepping out of his vehicle with Klin Kaara in his arms as fans surge toward him. Despite the presence of security personnel, the crowd pressed in, pushing the actor and forcing him to shield his daughter. Visibly distressed and angered by the situation, Ram Charan focused on protecting his child as security attempted to clear a path.

Both father and daughter were eventually escorted inside safely, but the incident has drawn sharp criticism online. Netizens slammed the unruly behaviour, calling it a serious breach of boundaries and raising concerns over the safety of celebrities—especially when children are involved.

Many users urged fans to show restraint and respect personal space, stressing that admiration should never come at the cost of safety.