Ram Charan and Upasana Reveal Spiritual Names for Their Twins

Tollywood star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have welcomed twins — a baby boy and a baby girl — bringing immense joy to the Mega family and their fans.

The couple recently hosted a traditional naming ceremony in the presence of close family members, where they revealed the spiritually significant names chosen for their newborns.

Their baby boy has been named Shivram, a powerful name inspired by Lord Shiva and Lord Rama. The name symbolizes strength, devotion, and righteousness — virtues deeply rooted in Indian tradition.

Their baby girl has been named Anveera Devi. The name carries a profound meaning: Veera stands for courage, An signifies boundlessness, and Devi represents divine feminine power. Together, the name reflects fearless grace and spiritual strength.

The couple’s elder daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, also bears a devotional name derived from sacred scriptures, symbolizing divine and purifying energy.

Fans across social media are applauding Ram Charan and Upasana for choosing meaningful, tradition-rich names that beautifully blend spirituality with cultural heritage.