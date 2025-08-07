Rajinikanth's Coolie and NTR-Hrithik's War 2 Eye Ticket Price Hike in Telugu States

Two of Indian cinema’s most anticipated action blockbusters — Coolie starring Superstar Rajinikanth and War 2 featuring NTR and Hrithik Roshan — are expected to benefit from special ticket pricing in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

With massive buzz surrounding both films and sky-high expectations from fans, the producers are reportedly gearing up to seek permission for ticket price hikes in the Telugu states. This has become a strategic move in recent years, especially for high-budget films, allowing producers to recover large investments more efficiently.

Mounted on grand scales with top-tier stars, cutting-edge VFX, and wide releases, both Coolie and War 2 are aiming to maximize their box office potential right from day one. If approved, the higher ticket rates will provide these films with a strong advantage during the crucial opening weekend when audience turnout typically peaks.

Given the scale, star power, and hype, the increased pricing could significantly boost early collections and long-term box office performance, reinforcing a trend that’s now standard practice for pan-India big-budget releases.