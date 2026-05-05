Rajamouli Seeks 150 Water Tankers, Hyderabad Water Board Says No

Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli recently requested a huge amount of drinking water for his upcoming film shoot in Hyderabad. His team asked the Hyderabad water board for around 15 lakh litres of water, which is equal to about 150 tankers, each carrying 10,000 litres.

The water was needed for shooting special underwater scenes for his new film, which is being made on a large set built in Gaganpahad, on the outskirts of the city. The production team even said they would pay for transporting the water and requested clean water suitable for filming.

However, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) refused this request. Officials said that due to the summer season, the demand for drinking water in the city has increased a lot, and they are already struggling to supply water to residents. Because of this situation, they could not provide such a large amount of water for a film shoot.

The water board clearly stated that meeting public needs is their top priority, and they cannot divert water for non-essential uses like movie production during a time of high demand.

In simple terms, Rajamouli’s team asked for a large amount of water for a film shoot, but the authorities refused because the city is facing heavy water demand during summer and public supply comes first.