Rajamouli’s Mahabharatam to Be Made in Only Three Parts, Not Ten, Says His Father!

Telugu director S.S. Rajamouli has finally shared an update about his dream project, Mahabharatam. While addressing a question from anchor Suma at Nani’s Hit 3 pre-release event, he revealed that Nani would be part of Mahabharatam. This statement created a buzz on the internet. Fans and movie enthusiasts have been speculating and weaving stories around it, even suggesting suitable actors for this epic tale.

Rajamouli has repeatedly stated that Mahabharatam is his dream project and that its story cannot be told in just one or two films but would require a minimum of ten parts. Fueled by his previous comments, fans have been imagining their favorite actors in the epic, creating their own narratives.

However, in a recent interview, Vijayendra Prasad, Rajamouli’s father and an acclaimed writer known for RRR, Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and other hit films, stated that Mahabharatam would be completed in three parts. He explained that extending it beyond three parts might cause audiences to lose interest. He added, “We are firmly committed to telling this story within three parts, and we have a team that has already started working on Mahabharatam.”

Currently, Rajamouli is fully focused on SSMB29, a pan-world film starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. Given his schedule, Mahabharatam is likely to be announced in two to three years.