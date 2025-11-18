Rajamouli – Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Lands in Title Dispute; Complaint Filed in TFC

Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s much-awaited film Varanasi has landed in fresh controversy, adding to the storm that began after Rajamouli’s recent comments on Hanuman during the Globetrotter event in Hyderabad. Members of the Rashtriya Vanara Sena have reportedly filed a case against the director over those remarks, keeping the project in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Now, another issue has surfaced, this time regarding the title of the film. Rajamouli recently announced Varanasi as the title of his upcoming project featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, director CH Subba Reddy, known for Ruff, has objected, claiming he had already registered the title Varanasi with the Film Chamber months ago.

Subba Reddy, who registered the title under Rama Bramha Hanuma Creations, filed a complaint with the chamber stating that Rajamouli’s team used the title without informing him. He expressed surprise and disappointment, saying that despite securing the rights earlier, the big-budget team went ahead with the same title, creating confusion and leading to a dispute.

With multiple controversies now surrounding the project, Varanasi continues to draw attention even before its production gains full momentum.