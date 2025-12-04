Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife Shhyamali De Shares Emotional Note After Samantha–Raj Wedding

The wedding of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, held on December 1 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, created a wave of excitement across social media. As soon as visuals from the intimate ceremony surfaced online, fans and well-wishers poured in congratulatory messages for the couple.

At the same time, public attention also turned toward Raj Nidimoru’s former wife, Shhyamali De, with many curious about her response to the news. Though she did not make any direct comment on the wedding, a few subtle posts shared around the same time led to speculation. Now, days later, Shhyamali has shared a deeply emotional and personal note on social media that sheds light on what she has been going through.

Shhyamali De Shares Personal Struggle and Gratitude

In a series of stories shared on Thursday, Shhyamali expressed her heartfelt thanks to those who sent her support, prayers, and positive messages during a challenging phase in her life. She revealed that her Jyotish guru has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, and the illness has spread to several organs, including the brain — a development that has left her deeply shaken.

She spoke about how years of spiritual practice, especially Meditation on Twin Hearts, has helped her remain grounded in this difficult time. According to her, the love and kindness she is receiving now feel like a reflection of the positive energy she has tried to give to the world.

Shhyamali also clarified that she handles her social media personally without any PR or management team, and requested her followers to keep the online space respectful and compassionate as she navigates this emotional journey. In her concluding message, she offered prayers for everyone’s health, happiness, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

A Quiet and Spiritual Wedding for Samantha and Raj

Samantha and Raj opted for a traditional yogic wedding ritual known as Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha. The ceremony was intentionally kept private, attended only by their closest friends and family members. Even days after the wedding, moments from their celebrations continue to generate strong buzz online.