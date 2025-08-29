Radhika Merchant’s Bodyguard Blocks Flower Barrage from Anant Ambani: Watch Viral Clip

Radhika Merchant has once again become the centre of attention during the Ambani family’s Ganpati visarjan, not for her fashion alone but for a lighthearted viral clip that shows her bodyguard jumping in to shield her.

As the family celebrated with showers of flower petals, Radhika found herself at the receiving end of a playful petal barrage from Anant Ambani. Just as the petals flew towards her, her bodyguard quickly stepped forward, raising his arms to block them and protect her like a shield. The sweet and almost comic gesture left people amused, and the video quickly spread across social media.

Fans online praised the loyalty and attentiveness of her security team, with many joking that he deserved a “best bodyguard award.” Others pointed out how the moment reflected the closeness and fun spirit of the Ambani festivities, where even a simple petal shower could turn into a memorable family scene.

Alongside the protective gesture, Radhika’s understated look also caught attention. Dressed in a pink kurta with subtle zari work, paired with mint-green pants and minimal jewellery, she stood out for her elegance and simplicity, perfectly complementing the festive occasion.

From lavish celebrations to small personal gestures, Radhika Merchant continues to capture the internet’s attention. This latest clip shows that sometimes it is the light and playful moments that leave the biggest impression on audiences.