Powerstar Srinivasan Arrested in ₹1,000-Crore Loan Fraud: From Films and Politics to Jail

S.S. Srinivasan, popularly known as Powerstar, has long been a cult figure in Tamil cinema — not for conventional stardom, but for his eccentric charisma and offbeat screen presence.

However, Powerstar made headlines on Thursday (July 31) when he was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in a ₹1,000-crore loan fraud.

It’s a dramatic twist in the saga of a man whose career has been anything but predictable.

The Rise of a Cult Phenomenon

Srinivasan’s journey into Tamil cinema is far from typical. A self-proclaimed practitioner of alternative medicine, he first gained attention not through films but through finance. His production house, Baba Trading Company, bankrolled self-starring films that were often criticized for their amateur production quality — but paradoxically earned him a loyal fanbase.

His breakout moment came with the 2013 hit Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, where he starred alongside comedians Santhanam and Shiva. The film was a sleeper hit, and Srinivasan — with his exaggerated expressions and the self-styled title “Powerstar” — became an overnight internet sensation.

Clips from his scenes turned into viral memes. His name frequently trended on Tamil social media. While he wasn’t seen as a mainstream hero, he achieved what few could: pop-culture immortality.

A Career Shadowed by Legal Woes

Behind his presence on the silver screen lay a string of controversies quietly brewing beneath the surface.

Srinivasan was first booked in 2010 for allegedly duping a company by promising to arrange a ₹1,000 crore loan. He reportedly collected ₹5 crore as commission and disappeared, claiming he was in touch with foreign financiers. Investigations would later reveal that neither the loan nor the lenders existed.

Over the following years, Srinivasan evaded multiple court summons, was declared a proclaimed offender twice, and faced arrest warrants across Tamil Nadu. The latest arrest in Chennai, facilitated by the Delhi Police, is linked to this decade-old fraud case — now back in public focus due to renewed legal action.

Delhi Police have confirmed that at least six other financial fraud cases against him are currently pending in Chennai courts.

The Political Aspirant

As if film and finance weren’t enough, Srinivasan also tried his hand at politics. He joined the BJP in 2016 and later contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Chennai South on a Republican Party of India ticket. Unsurprisingly, he lost — but not before creating media buzz with his flamboyant campaign promises and antics.

His political journey, much like his film career, was a blend of theatre and theatrics. He often invoked cinema during rallies and wore his “Powerstar” identity as a political brand, even using memes to appeal to younger voters.

A Persona Built on Contradictions

What makes Powerstar Srinivasan such a fascinating figure is the contradictions he embodies. He is simultaneously comic relief in the Tamil film industry and a figure mired in serious criminal allegations. He branded himself a doctor based solely on a course in acupressure that he claims to have pursued from a Chinese institution via correspondence.

He was both laughed at and cheered for the same reasons: audacity, absurdity, and an unshakable belief in his own myth.