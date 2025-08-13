Pooja Hegde on Coolie & Career: Bollywood Only Saw Me as a Glam Heroine

Indian actress Pooja Hegde opened up about her Bollywood roles, claiming the Hindi film industry never offered her challenging parts. She added that she was mostly cast as a glamorous heroine in Bollywood.

The actress is in the news for her performance in the song Monica from the much-anticipated movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Starring Superstar Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, and Shruti Haasan, Coolie is set for release on August 14 (Wednesday), clashing at the box office with War 2 – starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Pooja Hegde will also appear opposite Vijay in his upcoming political action drama Jana Nayagan.

In a recent interview, the 34-year-old actress admitted that Bollywood never gave her strong roles, except in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro, and largely typecast her as a glamorous heroine.

Hegde has acted in several big-star movies, including Cirkus, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Housefull 4.

She praised the South Indian film industry for offering her well-written and challenging characters, highlighting that her latest film Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and starring Suriya, showcased her skills.

Revealing that her Bollywood roles were not memorable, Pooja Hegde expressed hope of landing more challenging parts in the future.