Peka Medalu Trailer Event Highlights

Vinodh Kishan is making his debut as a Telugu hero with Keka Medalu. Previously, he has acted in movies like Na Parama Shiva, Andhagaram, and Gangs of Godavari. Anusha Krishna stars as the heroine. After establishing Crazy Ants Productions with the movie Evvariki Cheppoddu, the team is now presenting Peka Medalu to the audience.

Director Nilgiri Mamilla shared his thoughts on the occasion: "It is a great pleasure to launch the trailer of this movie with the support of media personalities. We are presenting events that resonate with everyone's life. The audience will enjoy both the entertainment and the emotional aspects of this family film. We are releasing this movie on the 19th of this month. We hope to receive continued support from the media and the audience to make this film a success."

Producer Rakesh Varre added: "I am grateful to the media for supporting our film since the promotions began. We started the promotion innovatively with a QR scan, which was a big success. We will continue to conduct innovative promotions like this until the movie's release. This film is not just a comedy; it also has a strong concept highlighting the support women give to men. It combines entertainment with emotion."