Peddi Box Office Collection Day 3: Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Ram Charan's latest film Peddi continues its impressive run at the box office, delivering strong numbers during its opening weekend. The movie crossed a major milestone in India within three days of release and is now closing in on the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.

According to the latest trade reports, Peddi earned Rs 28.85 crore net across India on its third day. The collection showed a healthy jump from Day 2, when the film had collected Rs 26.90 crore net. With this performance, the movie's total India net earnings have climbed to Rs 125.25 crore.

The film's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 149.07 crore, reflecting its strong performance across multiple languages and regions.

The overseas market has also contributed significantly to the film's success. On Day 3 alone, Peddi added Rs 8 crore from international territories. As a result, its overseas gross collection has reached Rs 42 crore.

Combining domestic and overseas earnings, Peddi has now amassed an impressive worldwide gross collection of Rs 191.07 crore within just three days of release.

The Telugu version remains the driving force behind the film's box office performance. It generated Rs 25.60 crore on the third day, accounting for the majority of the day's earnings. The Hindi version contributed Rs 2.80 crore, while Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions added to the overall total.

The film also witnessed growing audience interest throughout the day. Occupancy levels increased steadily, with night shows attracting the highest footfall. The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 56.40 percent, while night screenings registered a strong 68.31 percent occupancy.

With solid weekend momentum and strong audience response, Peddi is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore worldwide gross milestone very soon, further strengthening its position at the box office.