Pawan Kalyan’s Ex-Wife Renu Desai Undergoes Surgery, Sparks Health Concerns

Renu Desai, former actress and ex-wife of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, recently underwent surgery—reportedly in Mumbai.

Taking to social media, the Johnny actress shared a photo with her daughter Aadya, captioned: “Finally out for dinner with my cuties post surgery.” While the update brought relief to fans, many expressed concern as she has not disclosed the nature of the procedure.

Back in late 2024, Renu had opened up about her health challenges in an Instagram post, revealing she had been battling heart-related and other health issues. Since then, it is believed that she has been undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

Originally from Pune, Renu Desai married Pawan Kalyan in 2009. The couple has a son and a daughter. However, they separated in 2012, and Pawan Kalyan later married Anna Lezhneva in 2013.

Following her separation, Renu returned to Pune and appeared in a few Marathi films. She briefly re-entered the Telugu film industry in 2023, playing the role of social reformer Hemalatha Lavanam alongside Ravi Teja in Tiger Nageswara Rao. Despite her performance, the film failed to make a mark at the box office, and she has since stayed away from active cinema work.