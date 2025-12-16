Pawan Kalyan Gifts Land Rover Defender to OG Director Sujeeth

Pawan Kalyan has gifted a luxury Land Rover Defender to OG director Sujeeth, acknowledging his effort on the ambitious project. The gesture has become a talking point in film circles, drawing widespread attention from fans and industry observers.

Sujeeth took to social media platform X to share his emotional response, describing the car as the “best gift ever.” Expressing deep gratitude, the director said he was overwhelmed by Pawan Kalyan’s warmth and encouragement. He reflected on his long journey from being a devoted childhood admirer of the star to receiving such a memorable gesture, calling it a moment he would cherish for life.

Released in theatres on September 25, OG generated massive buzz ahead of its opening and recorded strong box-office collections, largely fuelled by Pawan Kalyan’s fan following. However, despite the impressive numbers, the film failed to impress the general audience and received a largely mixed response outside the core fan base.

Soon after the release, rumours began circulating about possible differences between Sujeeth and producer DVV Danayya. Addressing the speculation, the director issued a clarification, firmly denying any rift within the team. He emphasised that filmmaking is an intense and challenging process that demands mutual trust, belief, and collective effort.

Sujeeth went on to praise producer DVV Danayya and the entire team for their constant support, stating that every aspect of OG was driven by sincere commitment. He also urged viewers and commentators to respect the creative journey and the people behind it.

Concluding his message, Sujeeth thanked fans for the unwavering love shown towards Pawan Kalyan and OG, adding that their enthusiasm made the demanding journey worthwhile despite the film’s mixed reception.