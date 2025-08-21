Paradha Movie Review and Rating: Anupama Parameswaran Leads a Bold Women-Centric Drama

During promotions, actress Anupama Parameswaran confidently said, “Watch our film only if you like the reviews.” With that faith, the makers released Paradha on August 22, after holding early premieres two days before. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film is a women-centric drama starring Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, with Sangitha and Malayalam actress Darshana Rajendran in key roles. But how does the film fare? Let’s find out.

The Story

In a village called Padati, every girl is forced to cover her face with a veil (“Paradha”). The reason? A strict belief that if anyone accidentally removes the veil, she must sacrifice her life to the village deity, Jwalamma.

Subbu (Anupama Parameswaran) and Rajesh (Ragh Mayur) are in love, and the elders decide to get them married. But on the day of their engagement, Subbu’s photo sparks a controversy. The village heads order her to sacrifice herself, despite her protests of innocence. Forced to flee, Subbu sets out for Dharamshala with Ratna (Sangitha) and Amishta (Darshana Rajendran). Why do they go there? And does Subbu finally break free of the Paradha? That’s the rest of the story.

Paradha Movie Review and Analysis

In recent years, most films have been hero-driven, while heroine-oriented stories have become rare. Paradha fills that gap with a bold, message-driven narrative where the story itself is the real hero.

The movie opens with a festival for Goddess Jwalamma in Padati village. Through a shadow puppet play, the audience quickly learns why women are forced to wear the veil. Then comes Subbu’s love story, her engagement, and the shocking twist that sets her on a journey with two other women to Dharamshala.

The film highlights how women, despite progress in many fields, still face superstitions and restrictions in some communities. Subbu’s fight against blind beliefs, risking her life for freedom, forms the emotional core.

There are powerful metaphors too: Subbu, terrified of heights in the beginning, later climbs Everest — symbolizing her transformation from fear to courage. She is veiled throughout the movie, but the moment she finally removes it, with a butterfly motif, is impactful. Ratna’s character as a housewife, and Amishta as an independent engineer, are written and concluded well. A brief role by Rajendra Prasad in the second half leaves a strong emotional impact, especially through his dialogues. The climax, where Subbu burns the deity’s clothes to awaken the villagers, is visually striking.

Performances

Anupama Parameswaran shines as Subbu, portraying innocence, fear, love, and finally strength, with conviction.

Sangitha as Ratna connects well with homemakers and even provides some comic relief in a scene with her husband.

Darshana Rajendran as Amishta resonates with women who choose independence over marriage.

Ragh Mayur, Sudhakar Reddy (of Balagam fame), and others also do justice to their roles.

Technical Aspects

Cinematography elevates the film with rich visuals, while the background score, though slightly loud in places, is otherwise fitting. Production values are solid. Director Praveen Kandregula, who earlier made Cinema Bandi and Shubham, proves his strength here with a mature, layered film.

Verdict

Paradha is not your regular commercial entertainer. It’s a socially relevant, female-centric story with strong performances and an inspiring message. While it may not appeal to every audience, women — especially — will find it emotional and empowering.

Bottom line: If you like women-driven dramas with a meaningful core, Paradha is worth watching.