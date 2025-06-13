OTT releases this weekend, June 14 -15: Rana Naidu Season 2, The Traitors, Alappuzah Gymkhana, and More

The weekend of June 14, and 15 is just around the corner, and the world of OTT is buzzing with exciting new releases. From crime dramas to heartwarming sports stories, and psychological thrillers to gripping legal battles, there's something for every kind of viewer. Let's dive into the top releases of the week and explore what makes them unmissable.

Rana Naidu Season 2: A Gritty Crime Thriller

The much-awaited second season of Rana Naidu is here. Venkatesh Daggubati reprises the role of Rana Naidu, a fixer who operates in the underworld and does complex family dynamics. With the addition of Arjun Rampal in the cast, this season is also expected to bring more drama, intricate plots, and deeper character development. The show's realistic portrayal and raw action sequences make it a must-watch for crime drama fans.

Padakkalam: A Comic Adventure

Prepare for a rollercoaster ride in Padakkalam, a comic film about four nerdy fans who uncover their professor possessing a magical dice. As they deal with supernatural occurrences, their lives are turned around. The unorthodox mix of fantasy and humor in this release makes it a highlight of the week. The movie features a good cast, such as Saaf Bros, Arun Ajikumar, and Niranajana Anoop, and is a comic and entertaining one to watch on JioHotstar.

Alappuzha Gymkhana: A Heartwarming Sports Drama

This Malayalam sports dramedy features a team of students who train in boxing so that they can secure admission to college by availing of the sports quota. With setbacks and defeats, they pick up many valuable lessons about friendship, perseverance, and self-realization. The inspiring plot and good performances make this movie a must-watch. Starring Naslen, Anagha Ravi, and Lukman Avaran, Alappuzha Gymkhana is a heartwarming and encouraging movie on Sony LIV.

The Traitors: A Deception and Betrayal Reality Show

Karan Johar's new reality television series is a suspenseful rollercoaster of trials, betrayals, and mental games. Participants will need to maneuver intricate relationships and friendships to emerge victorious. With its innovative format and high-stakes play, The Traitors is a viewing must for reality TV enthusiasts. The cast of the show, featuring Karan Kundra, Harsh Gujran, and Rhea Kapoor, contributes to the show's tension and drama, making it a great watch on Amazon Prime Video.

In Transit: A Docuseries of Love and Transformation

This docuseries is about the lives of transgenders and non-binary people, watching them go through their journey and all the obstacles they encounter in society. With an ensemble cast that is multinational, In Transit is a heart-wrenching and thought-provoking experience available on Amazon Prime Video. The show gives a different insight into the lives of trans people and shows how acceptance and knowledge are necessary.

Snow White: A Musical Fantasy

The traditional Snow White is available on JioHotstar, with a princess befriending seven dwarfs and allying with the rebels to free her kingdom from her cruel stepmother. The movie's magical music and breathtaking visuals turn it into a nostalgic and enjoyable film. With a star-studded cast, including Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, Snow White is a classic film that is sure to enthrall viewers of all ages.

Fubar Season 2: Spy-Comedy Thriller

Arnold Schwarzenegger reprises his role as a retired CIA agent who is called back to active duty for one final mission. With just the right mix of spy, thrill, and comedy, Fubar Season 2 is a thrilling and highly entertaining watch on Netflix. The action-packed moments and humor in the show make it one of the top releases of the week.

Other Notable Releases

Kings of Jo'Burg Season 3: The South African crime drama series is returning with its third season, as the Makhubu family takes a no-holds-barred fight to control the underworld of Johannesburg. Kings of Jo'Burg Season 3, with its gritty realism and high-octane action sequences, is a must-watch for crime drama buffs. (Netflix)

The South African crime drama series is returning with its third season, as the Makhubu family takes a no-holds-barred fight to control the underworld of Johannesburg. Kings of Jo'Burg Season 3, with its gritty realism and high-octane action sequences, is a must-watch for crime drama buffs. (Netflix) Kesari Chapter 2 : The Untold Story: Jallianwala Bagh: The Jallianwala massacre is the subject of this historical drama film. The law case for justice for the victims of this massacre is fought in this movie. Through its strong storyline and performances, Kesari Chapter 2 is a must-watch on JioHotstar.

: The Untold Story: Jallianwala Bagh: The Jallianwala massacre is the subject of this historical drama film. The law case for justice for the victims of this massacre is fought in this movie. Through its strong storyline and performances, Kesari Chapter 2 is a must-watch on JioHotstar. Echo Valley: A psychological thriller where a mother seeks out her missing child in a cloistered small town. With its suspenseful tension and engaging plot, Echo Valley is a great ride on Apple TV+.

A psychological thriller where a mother seeks out her missing child in a cloistered small town. With its suspenseful tension and engaging plot, Echo Valley is a great ride on Apple TV+. The Prosecutor: A courtroom drama series following a rugged female prosecutor tackling high-level corruption and injustice cases. With its tough leading performance and pointed analysis of the justice system, The Prosecutor is a gripping watch on Lionsgate Play.

