OTT Releases This Weekend (Jan 17–18, 2026): New Movies & Web Series to Watch

As the January 17–18 weekend arrives, OTT platforms are gearing up with a strong mix of thrillers, comedies, romances, and real-life war stories. Whether you're planning a relaxing binge-watch session or looking for something gripping to keep you hooked, this week’s digital slate has something for every mood.

1. 120 Bahadur – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The weekend’s most powerful release is 120 Bahadur, a stirring war drama that revisits the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China conflict. Farhan Akhtar steps into the role of Major Shaitan Singh, leading 120 brave Indian soldiers who fought fiercely against overwhelming odds. The film showcases their resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism in freezing Himalayan terrain.

2. The Rip – Now on Netflix

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite for The Rip, a gritty crime drama inspired by real events. The film follows a Miami narcotics team whose lives spiral out of control after discovering hidden money during what should have been a simple raid. Their find triggers suspicion, moral dilemmas, and conflicts that threaten to tear the unit apart.

3. Kalamkaval – Available on SonyLIV

For viewers who prefer intense storytelling, Kalamkaval offers a chilling narrative set in a border village in the early 2000s. Loosely based on the crimes of serial offender Cyanide Mohan, the story tracks a dedicated police officer uncovering a series of unsettling murders. Stellar performances by Mammootty and Vinayakan elevate the film, turning it into a gripping investigative thriller.

4. Mastii 4 – Streaming on ZEE5

If you’re in the mood for something light and entertaining this weekend, Mastii 4 promises plenty of laughs. Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani return with their comic chemistry as their characters negotiate a “Love Visa” with their wives—only to be hilariously outplayed when the women demand equal freedom. Mischief, confusion, and nonstop comedy keep the pace lively.

5. Can This Love Be Translated? – Streaming on Netflix

Netflix’s latest global romance brings together Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung, and Sota Fukushi. The series follows an interpreter and a popular actress who travel the world for a dating reality show. What begins as a professional journey slowly shifts into an emotional one as language differences spark funny misunderstandings and unexpected romantic tension.

6. Gurram Paapi Reddy – Streaming on ZEE5

Rounding out this week’s lineup is Gurram Paapi Reddy, a quirky crime comedy that dives into chaos from the very beginning. A clever trickster ropes in three unlikely helpers to dig up a corpse and replace it with another—only for them to land in the middle of a centuries-old inheritance feud involving a missing royal heir. Naresh Agastya, Faria Abdullah, and Brahmanandam lead this wild, unpredictable story