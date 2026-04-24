OTT Releases This Weekend (April 24 - 26): Full List of Movies and Shows

This weekend brings a diverse lineup of fresh releases across OTT platforms, offering something for every kind of viewer. From regional South Indian films to international thrillers and biographical dramas, platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 are rolling out new content starting April 24, 2026.

Top OTT Releases This Weekend

Marty Supreme (April 24 – Amazon Prime Video)

A biographical drama based on the life of legendary table tennis player Marty Reisman. The film explores his journey, highlighting his ambition, attitude, and determination to succeed in a competitive world. The story blends sports with personal struggles and triumphs.

Greenland 2: Migration (April 24 – Amazon Prime Video)

Set years after a catastrophic comet strike, this survival drama follows a family navigating a dangerous and unstable world. As they leave their shelter, they must cross harsh terrains and face new threats in their fight to stay alive.

Apex (April 24 – Netflix)

This intense survival thriller follows a skilled climber whose expedition turns into a nightmare. Stranded in the wilderness, she finds herself hunted, turning her journey into a desperate fight for survival.

24 (April 24 – JioHotstar)

An Indian adaptation of the popular international series, this show revolves around an anti-terrorism officer racing against time to prevent major threats. Alongside high-stakes missions, the story also delves into his personal dilemmas.

Prathichaya (April 24 – JioHotstar)

A Malayalam political drama that follows a young entrepreneur stepping into politics to defend his father’s reputation. The story unfolds through power struggles, conspiracies, and media scrutiny.

Happy Raj (April 24 – Amazon Prime Video)

A Tamil romantic comedy that centers on a man facing challenges in his love life due to social perceptions. The film mixes humor with emotional moments as he tries to win acceptance and build relationships.

Band Melam (April 24 – ZEE5)

A musical romantic drama about childhood friends who take different paths in life but remain connected through their shared passion for music. Their story comes full circle with an emotional reunion.

Patriot: Legends Hangout (April 24 – JioHotstar)

A special talk show featuring iconic Malayalam stars sharing candid conversations, behind-the-scenes stories, and nostalgic moments connected to their careers and collaborations.

What Makes This Weekend Special?

This week’s OTT slate stands out for its variety. Viewers can switch between genres—from action-packed thrillers and emotional dramas to light-hearted romance and engaging talk shows. With multiple languages and storytelling styles, the lineup caters to both regional and global audiences.

Whether you prefer binge-worthy series or relaxing movie nights, the April 24 releases offer plenty of options to keep you entertained.

Also read: Telangana RTC Strike 2026: Why Employees Are Protesting and Key Demands