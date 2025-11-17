OTT Releases This Week, Nov 17–23: Family Man Season 3, Bison, Bengali Files and Others to Stream!

The third week of November 2025 is packed with entertainment, with only a few theatrical releases but more than 15 films premiering on various OTT platforms. In theatres, Allari Naresh’s 12A Railway Colony, Priyadarshi’s Premante, Raju Weds Rambai, Itlu Mee Vedava, Panch Minar, Premalo Rendosari, and Kalivam are lined up to hit the screens this week.

Meanwhile, OTT platforms are preparing for a massive content rush. Following the success of recent Tamil hit Bison and the controversial film The Bengali Files, several new digital releases are set to entertain audiences. Among them, the most anticipated is The Family Man Season 3, arriving after the huge success of its previous two seasons. Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara is also expected to stream this week, though its official date is yet to be announced.

OTT Releases This Week - November 17 to 23

Amazon Prime Video

The Mighty Nen (English Series) – November 19

The Family Man Season 3 (Telugu Dubbed Series) – November 21

Netflix

Black to Black (English Film) – November 17

Babes (English Film) – November 17

Champagne Problems (English Film) – November 19

Bison (Telugu Dubbed Film) – November 21

Train Dreams (English Film) – November 21

Home Bound (Hindi Film) – November 21

Dining With the Kapoors (Hindi Reality Show) – November 21

Disney+ Hotstar

Land Man Season 2 (English Series) – November 17

Night Swim (English Movie) – November 19

The Roses (English Film) – November 20

Nadu Centre (Tamil Series) – November 20

Aztec Batman (English Movie) – November 23

Sun NXT

Usiru (Kannada Film) – November 21

ZEE5