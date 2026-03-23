OTT Releases This Week (March 23–27, 2026): New Movies and Web Series to Watch

A fresh week brings an exciting lineup of OTT releases, offering everything from gripping thrillers and intense dramas to reality shows and sci-fi adventures. Whether you’re in the mood for suspense, action, or light entertainment, the coming days promise plenty of binge-worthy content across major streaming platforms.

Here’s a look at the top movies and series releasing this week.

Major OTT Releases to Watch

1. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (March 25 – JioHotstar)

The much-awaited second season returns with a darker and more intense storyline. Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock, who now operates from the shadows while facing off against Wilson Fisk’s growing political power. With allies like Jessica Jones and Karen Page joining forces, the stakes are higher than ever.

2. Kaattaan (March 27 – JioHotstar)

Starring Vijay Sethupathi, this Tamil thriller revolves around a mysterious man whose identity sparks confusion and fear after a shocking discovery in a rural village. With conflicting stories about him, the film blends suspense with folklore-like intrigue.

3. Bait (March 25 – Prime Video)

Led by Riz Ahmed, this unique drama-comedy follows a struggling actor whose life spirals into chaos after landing a career-defining audition. Packed with sharp humour and emotional depth, the series unfolds over a hectic few days.

4. Pretty Lethal (March 25 – Prime Video)

In this action thriller, Uma Thurman plays a former ballet prodigy whose quiet life takes a deadly turn. When a group of young dancers becomes the target of dangerous criminals, survival turns into a high-stakes battle.

5. Inside Season 3 (March 23 – Netflix)

The popular reality competition returns with a fresh group of celebrities. Contestants live together and compete for a massive prize fund, with every decision affecting the total amount. Strategy, entertainment, and drama make this a must-watch.

6. Heartbreak High Season 3 (March 25 – Netflix)

The final season of this teen drama brings emotional goodbyes and major turning points. As students prepare to graduate, secrets, relationships, and unexpected challenges take centre stage.

7. Homicide Season 3 (March 25 – Netflix)

This true-crime series returns with fresh cases, offering a deep dive into real investigations. Featuring firsthand accounts from detectives and prosecutors, it provides a gripping look at complex criminal cases.

8. Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel (March 26 – ZEE5)

A mix of horror and comedy, this Bengali film is set in a haunted hotel built over a graveyard. When guests arrive, they encounter mischievous spirits, leading to a chaotic and humorous series of events.

9. Detective Hole (March 26 – Netflix)

Based on a popular novel, this crime thriller follows a troubled detective investigating a string of disturbing murders. As the mystery deepens, he must also confront corruption within his own department.

10. Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen (March 26 – Netflix)

A psychological thriller centered around a bride-to-be who begins to sense danger ahead of her wedding. As tension builds, the story explores fear, doubt, and unsettling truths.

11. For All Mankind Season 5 (March 27 – Apple TV+)

Set in a future where space exploration has advanced significantly, the new season explores life on Mars and rising tensions between Earth and its colonies. It combines science fiction with political drama.

12. House of David Season 2 (March 27 – Prime Video)

This historical series continues the journey of David as he rises to power amid political turmoil. Themes of loyalty, ambition, and destiny drive the narrative forward.

13. Projapati 2 (March 27 – ZEE5)

Featuring Mithun Chakraborty and Dev, this emotional drama revolves around family bonds, responsibilities, and second chances in life.

What Makes This Week Special?

This week’s OTT lineup stands out for its variety. From superhero action and crime thrillers to regional cinema and reality entertainment, viewers have plenty of options across languages and genres.

Whether you prefer intense storytelling or light binge-worthy content, there’s something new dropping almost every day—making it a perfect week to stay in and stream.

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