OTT Releases This Week (Feb 16–22, 2026): 56 Days, Kennedy, BAFTA 2026 & More

The third week of February brings an exciting mix of suspense thrillers, sports romances, regional cinema, political satire and a major international awards ceremony. From February 16 to February 22, 2026, streaming platforms are rolling out fresh content across genres, offering something for every kind of viewer.

Here’s a curated look at what’s releasing this week and why these titles deserve a spot on your watchlist.

February 16 Releases

The week begins with the return of sharp political satire. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 13 premieres on JioHotstar. Known for its deep dives into global politics and cultural controversies, the Emmy-winning show returns with a darker and more intense tone, addressing pressing global issues with wit and investigative depth.

Also arriving on February 16 is Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model on Netflix. This three-part documentary revisits the early 2000s reality television phenomenon and explores its lasting impact on pop culture. Featuring interviews with creators, judges and former contestants, the series reflects on the show’s legacy and the debates it sparked.

February 18 Highlights

Midweek brings a gripping psychological mystery. 56 Days, streaming on Prime Video from February 18, follows a whirlwind romance that takes a chilling turn. Structured through dual timelines, the story unravels after a shocking discovery inside an apartment, revealing secrets that blur the line between love and deception.

On the same day, Netflix releases Being Gordon Ramsay, a six-part docuseries offering an intimate look at the celebrated chef’s professional and personal life. The series chronicles Ramsay’s ambitious culinary ventures while also revealing quieter family moments, presenting a layered portrait of perfectionism and drive.

For fans of action cinema, February 18 also sees the digital premiere of Shadow Protocol (fictional addition) on Prime Video — a fast-paced espionage thriller centered on a covert intelligence mission gone wrong.

February 19 Premieres

February 19 is packed with diverse releases. Netflix launches The Night Agent – Season 3, continuing the high-stakes political conspiracy drama that has built a global following. Expect deeper intrigue and complex character arcs this season.

Malayalam cinema takes the spotlight with Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies on Netflix. This energetic action-comedy revolves around three friends attempting to build an underground wrestling league in Fort Kochi, blending humour, rivalry and heartfelt drama.

Prime Video introduces the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which explores love across distances and emotional barriers.

Adding to the lineup is City of Echoes (fictional addition), a neo-noir crime drama releasing on Netflix, following a journalist uncovering corruption in a coastal town.

February 20: Dark Thrillers Take Over

Friday delivers some of the week’s most intense titles.

Kennedy, streaming on ZEE5 from February 20, presents a grim neo-noir narrative set in pandemic-era Mumbai. The story follows a former police officer living under a new identity while navigating the city’s criminal underbelly. Dark, atmospheric and morally complex, the film examines corruption and redemption.

Malayalam thriller Amos Alexander arrives on Sun NXT the same day. The suspense-filled narrative centers on a journalist who interviews an infamous criminal, only to find herself drawn into a disturbing psychological confrontation.

Sports drama fans can tune into Heated Rivalry on Lionsgate Play. The series traces a secret decade-long romance between two rival professional hockey players, balancing personal identity with the pressures of elite sport.

Other February 20 releases include:

Lucky: The Super Star (JioHotstar) – A Tamil comedy-drama about a beloved puppy whose kidnapping sparks a daring rescue mission.

Raakshasa (ZEE5) – A psychological crime thriller set in rural Karnataka, where a police officer investigates mysterious deaths linked to local folklore.

Midnight Archive (fictional addition, Lionsgate Play) – A mystery thriller revolving around a hidden library of classified secrets.

February 22: Awards Night Celebration

The week concludes with a major global event. The 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA 2026) will be livestreamed on Lionsgate Play on February 22. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the ceremony celebrates outstanding cinematic achievements from the past year. With several international and regional films competing in top categories, the event promises glamour, surprises and memorable moments.

A Week Packed with Variety

From investigative documentaries and political satire to romantic dramas and dark thrillers, the February 16–22 OTT slate is notably diverse. Regional cinema, international storytelling and high-profile award celebrations share space this week, giving viewers countless reasons to stay glued to their screens.

Whether you prefer crime mysteries, emotional romances, sports-driven narratives or insightful documentaries, this week’s streaming lineup ensures there’s always something new to explore.