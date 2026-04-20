OTT Releases This Week April 20–26: Movies and Series to Watch

The fourth week of April 2026 brings a fresh lineup of movies, web series, and special events across leading streaming platforms. From action-packed thrillers and crime dramas to animated adventures and international content, viewers have a wide range of options to stream this week.

Stranger Things: Tales from '85 (Netflix – April 23)

The popular universe of Stranger Things: Tales from '85 returns in a new animated format on Netflix. This series revisits the familiar group as they continue their connection with the mysterious Upside Down, while also dealing with smaller and more personal challenges. It blends nostalgia with a fresh storytelling style.

APEX (Netflix – April 24)

APEX is an intense action thriller featuring Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton. The story follows a woman trying to heal from personal loss, only to find herself trapped in a deadly survival situation involving a dangerous killer in the wilderness.

Marty Supreme (Prime Video – April 24)

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Marty Supreme stars Timothée Chalamet in the lead role. Set in 1950s New York, the film follows a determined shoe salesman who dreams of becoming a world-class table tennis champion, highlighting his struggles and ambitions.

Criminal Record Season 2 (Apple TV+ – April 22)

Crime drama fans can watch the second season of Criminal Record on Apple TV+. Starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo, the new season presents a darker storyline as two investigators work together on a sensitive murder case linked to politics.

If Wishes Could Kill (Netflix – April 24)

The South Korean thriller If Wishes Could Kill arrives on Netflix with a unique and suspenseful plot. It follows a group of students whose wishes are granted through a mysterious app, but each wish comes with deadly consequences, forcing them into a race against time.

Supernova Strikers: Genesis (Netflix – April 26)

Supernova Strikers: Genesis is a high-energy live-streamed event combining amateur boxing with music performances. Featuring influencers, celebrities, and artists, the event offers a mix of sports and entertainment in a vibrant setting.

More Releases This Week

In addition to these major titles, streaming platforms may introduce regional films, especially Indian-language content, along with a few surprise international releases. These additions often appear without prior announcements, giving viewers even more choices throughout the week.