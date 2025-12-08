NTR Legal Action Against Trolls, After Chiru and Nagarjuna Gets Court Protection

Tollywood star Jr. NTR has approached the Delhi High Court, seeking legal protection of his personality and publicity rights against misuse on social media and e-commerce platforms. The actor’s plea highlights the increasing instances where his name, image, and voice are being used without authorization for commercial gain and online promotions.

The bench, which heard the matter, directed the concerned social media platforms to take prompt action against the accused individuals and entities in accordance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The court further stated that a detailed order will be issued on December 22, and adjourned the hearing to the same day.

Jr. NTR’s move reflects a growing trend among Indian celebrities seeking judicial safeguards over their digital and brand identity. Unauthorized use of celebrity images and videos for endorsements, memes, or AI-generated content has become a significant concern in the entertainment industry.

Notably, veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni had also approached the Delhi High Court earlier this year regarding online trolling and misuse of his image on social media platforms.

As the digital space continues to expand, the Delhi High Court’s ruling is expected to set an important precedent for protecting the privacy, image rights, and reputation of public figures in India. Fans and legal experts alike are awaiting the court’s final decision on Jr. NTR’s petition, which could reshape how celebrity rights are enforced in the digital era.