NTR, Hrithik’s War 2 Turns Disaster in Telugu States: Yash Raj to Refund ₹22 Cr to Naga Vamsi?

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s much-hyped film “War 2” has ended up as one of the biggest flops in the Telugu film industry.

Producer Naga Vamsi and his partners had acquired the Telugu version for a massive ₹80 crore, banking on Jr. NTR’s star power and the YRF brand. They were confident the film would easily cross ₹100 crore in collections across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, things went downhill right from day one.

The film was slammed with negative reviews and faced heavy trolling on social media, denting its prospects. Adding to the trouble, Rajinikanth’s “Coolie” emerged as the audience’s first choice at the box office, overshadowing War 2.

In Andhra Pradesh, reports suggest that the Telugu Desam Party cadre stayed away from extending support to Jr. NTR, which further affected collections. The result has been a massive financial setback, leaving Naga Vamsi in deep distress.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Yash Raj Films has stepped in with a compensation package. The production house has agreed to return ₹22 crore to the buyers, split as:

₹10 crore for Nizam

₹7 crore for Andhra

₹5 crore for Ceded

“War 2” was Jr. NTR’s highly anticipated Bollywood debut, where he played the second lead opposite Hrithik Roshan. While the Hindi version managed a decent run, the Telugu version turned out to be a complete disaster.