Niharika Konidela's Great Debut at SIIMA 2025 Dubai: Committee Kurrollu Bags Two Awards

Under the banners of Pink Elephant Pictures and Sri Radha Damodar Studios, producers Padmaja Konidela and Jayalakshmi Adapaka presented the film Committee Kurrollu, which has been making waves ever since its release. After becoming a blockbuster success at the box office, the film has continued its winning streak by bagging prestigious awards at both state and national levels.

At the Gaddar Awards announced by the Telangana Government, Committee Kurrollu was recognized as the Best Feature Film for highlighting themes of national integration, communal harmony, and social upliftment of the underprivileged. Director Yadhu Vamsi was honored as Best Debut Director. Later, at the GAMA Awards, Niharika Konidela received the Best Debut Producer Award, while Yadhu Vamsi once again bagged the Best Debut Director Award.

Now, at the SIIMA Awards 2025, Committee Kurrollu has added yet another feather to its cap. Niharika Konidela has been awarded Best Debut Producer, while Sandeep Saroj won the Best Debut Actor Award, bringing further recognition to the film.

Adding to its glory, Committee Kurrollu was made on a budget of ₹9 Crores and went on to score big at the box office with a theatrical collection of ₹18.5 Crores and non-theatrical revenue of ₹6 Crores, taking its total earnings to ₹24.5 Crores.

With her very first feature film as a producer, Niharika has created history in Tollywood, earning applause both as an actress and a producer. Directed by Yadhu Vamsi, with cinematography by Edururoru Raju and music by Anudeep Dev, the film’s production operations were overseen by Manyam Ramesh.

Committee Kurrollu was released on August 9, 2024, and emerged as a blockbuster hit.