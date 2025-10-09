Niharika Konidela and Committee Kurrollu Director Yadu Vamsi Join Forces For New Project

The blockbuster team behind Committee Kurrollu is gearing up for a grand reunion. Director Yadu Vamsi, who struck a chord with audiences through his relatable and rooted storytelling, is reportedly in talks with Niharika Konidela’s Pink Elephant Pictures for a new film project.

According to industry sources, the upcoming film is expected to go on floors in 2026, marking the second collaboration between the promising filmmaker and the dynamic producer.

Released last year as a small-scale production, Committee Kurrollu turned out to be one of Telugu cinema’s biggest sleeper hits. The film stood out for introducing 11 debutant male leads and 4 heroines, a rare feat in the industry. Produced on a modest budget of ₹9 crore, the film grossed an impressive ₹18.5 crore theatrically and ₹6 crore from non-theatrical rights, taking its total earnings to ₹24.5 crore — a phenomenal success story.

The film’s impact extended beyond box office numbers. At SIIMA 2025, Niharika Konidela bagged the Best Debut Producer award, while Sandeep Saroj won Best Debut Actor. The movie also earned prestigious honors at the Gaddar Awards presented by the Telangana Government, where it was named Best Feature Film on National Integration, Communal Harmony, and Social Uplift of Depressed Classes. Director Yadu Vamsi was recognized with the Best Debut Director award.

Meanwhile, Pink Elephant Pictures is already busy with Production No. 2, currently in the shooting stage. Directed by Manasa Sharma, the film stars Sangeet Shobhan and Nayan Sarika in lead roles. The story, screenplay, and dialogues are penned by Manasa Sharma and Mahesh Uppala, with Manyam Ramesh serving as Executive Producer and Anudeep Dev handling the music.

This upcoming fantasy-comedy entertainer is already creating a buzz among audiences. As Committee Kurrollu continues to garner acclaim at both state and national levels, expectations are sky-high for what this talented team will deliver next.