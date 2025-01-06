Nayanthara Faces New Legal Battle: Chandramukhi Makers Sue for 5 Crores

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is facing a fresh wave of legal challenges concerning her documentary, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.’ Following the legal action taken by Dhanush, the producers of her landmark film ‘Chandramukhi’ have now filed a lawsuit against her for 5 crores. Reports indicate that the production team of ‘Chandramukhi’ has issued a legal notice to Nayanthara and Netflix, alleging unauthorized use of film excerpts in the documentary.

Earlier, Dhanush, the producer of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,’ filed a 10-crore legal petition against Nayanthara and the streaming platform, claiming that a brief behind-the-scenes clip from the 2015 film was used without proper authorization. In response, Nayanthara shared an open letter on social media, revealing that the disputed footage was captured on personal devices. She mentioned that despite her team’s two-year effort to secure a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Dhanush, they were unsuccessful, leading them to include the footage.

The case has since escalated to the Madras High Court, drawing significant public attention. Nayanthara’s documentary provides an intimate look into her personal life, particularly her relationship with filmmaker and husband Vignesh Shivan. Now, with a second legal battle on her hands, the focus shifts to how she will navigate this new challenge.

‘Chandramukhi,’ a major milestone in Nayanthara’s career, showcased her in the role of Durga alongside superstars Rajinikanth and Jyotika. Her performance was widely praised, adding emotional depth to the film and contributing to its massive success, ultimately helping her establish a strong presence in the industry.

