Narne Nithiin's Sree Sree Sree Rajavaru Releasing on June 6, 2025

Narne Nithiin, the energetic young actor and brother-in-law of NTR, has been making a mark in the film industry with back-to-back hits. He has carved a niche for himself and earned appreciation for his acting skills among audiences. Now, under the direction of National Award-winning director Satish Vegesna ( Shatamanam Bhavati fame), Narne Nithiin is all set to appear in Sree Sree Sree Rajavaru, which is hitting the screens on June 6th. Samhitha plays the female lead opposite him.

The film is produced by Chintapalli Ramarao under the banner of Sri Vedhakshara Movies. It is a youthful action entertainer packed with all commercial elements and will release in a large number of theaters.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Chintapalli Ramarao said: “We aimed to make a big commercial hit with this film in the combination of Narne Nithiin and Satish Vegesna. Our hero, Narne Nithiin, has been delivering back-to-back youth-oriented entertainers. Sree Sree Sree Rajavaru is a unique family entertainer set against a rich rural backdrop. Director Satish Vegesna has made this film with a star-studded cast, ensuring it follows a complete commercial format. NTR himself appreciated the story and encouraged its development. Staying true to those expectations, the director has delivered the film without any compromises. We strongly believe this film will be another super hit for Nithiin, just like MAD and ayee. ”



The film features a strong supporting cast, including Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Raghu Kunche, Praveen, Racha Ravi, Saryu, Ramya, Priya Machiraju, Bhadram, Anand, and Jabardasth Nagi in various roles.