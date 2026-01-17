Nari Nari Naduma Murari Review and Rating: Sharwanand Scores Hit This Sankranti

After a brief break from cinema, Sharwanand makes a confident comeback with Nari Nari Naduma Murari, a wholesome romantic comedy crafted specifically for the Sankranti festive crowd. Known for delivering memorable Sankranti successes such as Shatamanam Bhavati and Express Raja, Sharwanand returns with a film that largely lives up to expectations.

Directed by Ram Abbaraju, who earlier struck gold with Samajavaragamana, the film banks heavily on humour-driven storytelling. Sakshi Vaidya and Samyuktha play the female leads, lending charm and grace to this light-hearted family entertainer.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari: Story at a Glance

Gautam (Sharwanand) is in love with Nithya (Sakshi Vaidya) and hopes for a smooth path to marriage. However, her father Ramalingaiah (Sampath Raj), a reputed divorce lawyer, stands firmly against the alliance. His objections intensify after he learns about Gautam’s unconventional family situation—his father Karthik (Naresh) has remarried a much younger woman with Gautam’s full support.

Things get more complicated when Gautam’s past resurfaces. He was earlier married to Dia (Samyuktha), his college love, and unresolved legal formalities threaten his present relationship—despite Dia having moved on in life. How Gautam navigates love, legality, and family pressure forms the crux of the narrative.

Performances

Sharwanand appears refreshed and at ease, delivering a performance that blends romance and comedy effortlessly. His timing works well, making him a strong anchor for the film.

The standout performer is Naresh, whose scenes generate some of the loudest laughs. His comic track is a major asset. The supporting cast—Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Satya and Sudharshan—keeps the humour flowing consistently. Sakshi Vaidya and Samyuktha do justice to their roles, even though the narrative primarily revolves around comedy. Srikanth Iyengar makes a neat impact in a brief appearance.

Direction & Writing

Ram Abbaraju once again proves his strength in comedy-centric narratives. He smartly blends situational humour, character-based comedy, spoofs and sharp dialogues without overplaying emotions. Despite a simple storyline, the writing ensures the film remains engaging and never drags.

Dialogues penned by Nandu, Bhanu and Ram Abbaraju land effectively, drawing laughs through clean humour rather than forced punchlines. The film maintains a consistent tone and knows exactly what it wants to be—a no-frills entertainer.

Technical Merits

The cinematography is neat and pleasant, while the editing keeps the pacing tight. Though the music is functional rather than memorable, the limited songs and their placement help maintain narrative momentum.

Final Verdict

Nari Nari Naduma Murari is a breezy, comedy-packed family entertainer that fits the Sankranti vibe perfectly. With strong humour, dependable performances and clean storytelling, the film offers a satisfying festive watch.

Bottom Line:

A fun-filled, light-hearted entertainer that clicks well with family audiences.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐¼ (3.25/5)