Nani at Anirudh XV Concert: Hyderabad Grooves to Paradise Song

Hyderabad witnessed an electrifying musical night as Anirudh Ravichander lit up the stage with his first-ever live concert in the city, Anirudh XV, celebrating 15 years of his musical journey. Held at Gachibowli Stadium, the event turned into one of the biggest live music spectacles the city has seen in recent times.

The highlight of the night came when actor Nani made a surprise appearance, sending fans into a frenzy. As Anirudh launched into the viral “Paradise” track, 'Aaya Sher', the stadium erupted, with thousands of fans singing and dancing in unison. The energy peaked as Nani joined the celebrations, making it one of the most memorable moments of the concert.

Over 30,000 fans packed the venue, while demand far exceeded supply, with more than 1.5 lakh people reportedly attempting to secure tickets. Despite heavy crowds, the arrangements and security remained seamless, with many attendees walking long distances to reach the stadium, adding to the event’s festival-like vibe.

The four-hour concert was a non-stop musical ride, with Anirudh delivering back-to-back chartbusters and keeping the Gen Z-heavy crowd on their feet throughout. From pulsating beats to high-energy performances, the composer ensured there was never a dull moment.

With flawless execution, massive turnout, and unforgettable moments—especially Nani’s presence during “Paradise”—Anirudh XV not only marked a milestone in Anirudh’s career but also set a new benchmark for live concerts in Hyderabad.