Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Jet Off from Hyderabad Ahead of Her Birthday

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala remain one of the most beloved celebrity couples within the industry, with fans continuing to swoon over the pair. Recently spotted together at Hyderabad airport, the two turned heads once again and set tongues wagging among fans and paparazzi alike. The timing of their sighting has piqued interest, particularly with Sobhita's birthday coming up, prompting speculation that the couple could be off on a special birthday getaway.

A video posted by Instant Bollywood on Instagram shows the couple walking hurriedly towards the airport gate. Chaitanya opted for a laid-back and relaxed look, wearing a white T-shirt, a black zippered jacket, and matching trousers. Sobhita was stunning in her effortless chic, wearing a beige top with a matching shrug and blue denim. Glasses were used as an accessory, and she left her hair open, finishing the look easily. The two were spotted carrying their passports with them as they entered the airport and went through security checks quite effortlessly.

Earlier this month, Sobhita’s elegant appearance at WAVES 2025 in a saree sparked pregnancy rumours. Fans noticed her preference for loose, oversized outfits, which only added fuel to the speculation. However, a family insider clarified the situation, telling ETimes, “She wore anti-fit, not maternity. It’s amazing how a change in silhouette can birth a whole new storyline."

The couple's romance has been a lovely one. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala exchanged rings after two years of a low-profile romance on August 8, 2024, in Hyderabad. They wed on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in a private ceremony in front of close friends and relatives. Their marriage came three years after Naga Chaitanya's highly publicised breakup with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in October 2021.

Looking back at married life barely a month after the wedding, Naga Chaitanya spoke candidly to Hindustan Times. He labelled married life as "great" and reiterated the need for balance. "I'm fully enjoying it. It's just been a couple of months. I feel that both of us put in an equal amount of effort in work and outside of work, so we have that work-life balance very much intact." I believe that's one of the attributes that we both connected on, too," he revealed.

