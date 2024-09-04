Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 Update: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita into Bigg Boss House

The 8th season of the popular reality Show Bigg Boss Telugu, which began this past Sunday with the return of Akkineni Nagarjuna as Host.

Bigg Boss Telugu returns for its eighth season, once again hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. There are rumors that Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya may be invited as special guests to the Bigg Boss house. Considering that the pair recently got engaged, their appearance would probably cause a lot of media attention. Naga Chaitanya fueled rumors by promising to reveal wedding details shortly. Rumors of a potential Rajasthani wedding heighten the anticipation. The showrunners' formal announcement is much anticipated by fans.

