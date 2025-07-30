My Dad Was My Strength, My Best Friend: Payal Rajput’s Emotional Tribute to Her Father

Actress Payal Rajput shared an emotional note about her father Vimal Kumar Rajput in a previous interview. She called the bond between a father and daughter truly special and irreplaceable. Payal Rajput's father Vimal Kumar passed away on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

“The bond between a father and daughter is rare and beyond words. Every moment spent with my dad was special. Our late-night chats, fun games, and little adventures made our relationship unique and memorable. We've had many such beautiful moments in life. My father was my strength—and also my best friend,” Payal said.

“He Taught Me What Life Is”

Payal spoke fondly about the life lessons her father taught her. “My dad taught me what life really means and how important it is to be honest with oneself. Everyone’s life moves in a different direction, and so does a father-daughter journey. But no matter what path life takes, our bond remained unbreakable.”

“He Inspired Me in Tough Times”

Payal added that her father was her biggest inspiration, especially during challenging times. “I learned from him how to face difficult situations with courage and bounce back stronger. He showed me how to treat people with kindness and respect. He taught me the value of hard work and staying true to what we believe in. His words and actions helped me shape myself into a better person, without giving up on my dreams.”

“He Supported My Acting Career”

Talking about how her father supported her unconventional career choice, Payal said: “My dad was very traditional. But when I chose acting as a career, he understood my passion and the nature of the film industry. Once he accepted that, he supported me wholeheartedly. He always said never to compromise on professionalism and kept encouraging me. Interestingly, he once wanted to be an actor himself, but it didn’t happen. I feel proud that I could fulfill his dream.”

“His Words Help Me Stay Grounded”

Payal also revealed how her father comforted her during tough phases in her career. “Whenever I faced ups and downs in my journey as an actor, he would speak to me lovingly and say: ‘Success and failure are just parts of life. Don’t let failures get to your head. Everything is temporary, nothing is permanent. So just go with the flow and be happy.’”

Also Read: Payal Rajput’s Father Vimal Kumar Passes Away, Funeral in Delhi Today