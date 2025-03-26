The highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer is finally here! L2: Empuraan is all set to hit theaters on March 27, raising excitement among fans. Starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Lucifer was a massive success, grossing over ₹125 crores on a budget of just ₹30 crores. The film became the eighth highest-grossing Malayalam movie and is regarded as one of the best films in Mohanlal’s career. Now, its sequel is set to take the story forward on an even grander scale. Here’s a look at what Empuraan has in store.

Lucifer: A Quick Recap

The political thriller Lucifer revolves around the sudden demise of Kerala’s Chief Minister P.K. Ramadas (PKR), played by Sachin Khedekar. Following his death, the power struggle begins within the ruling party, with his son-in-law Bimal Naidu aka Bobby (Vivek Oberoi) scheming to take control. However, standing in his way is PKR’s trusted aide, Stephen Nedumpally (Mohanlal), who ensures that Bobby doesn’t succeed in his corrupt plans.

As the tension escalates, Bobby conspires to eliminate Stephen. The film follows how Stephen dismantles Bobby’s schemes, stops a major drug trade, and secures rightful leadership for the state. The climax also hints at Stephen’s mysterious past, setting the stage for L2: Empuraan.

Despite its conventional political thriller premise, Lucifer stood out due to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s sharp direction and Mohanlal’s subtle yet powerful performance. The intense face-off between Mohanlal and Vivek Oberoi, coupled with gripping twists, made the film a fan favorite. Now, the sequel is expected to dive deeper into Stephen’s past.

What Does Empuraan Mean?

When Lucifer was announced, many were curious about its title’s significance. The film later revealed its connection to Christian theology, where Lucifer symbolizes a fallen angel who defies God and incites sin. The movie was described as a battle between “evil and the greater evil,” aligning with this theme.

Now, the sequel carries the title Empuraan, a Malayalam term that means “More than a king, but less than a god.” This title hints at Stephen’s evolving character and his rise to a higher power.

With a whopping budget of ₹180 crores, L2: Empuraan is one of the biggest projects in Malayalam cinema. Fans are eager to see whether it surpasses the massive expectations set by Lucifer. Stay tuned for more updates!