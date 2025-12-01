Mohan Babu At 50 Years in Cinema: Rajinikanth to Jackie Shroff, Who’s Who of Film & Political Fraternity Attend

Collection King Dr. M. Mohan Babu hosted one of the most talked-about gatherings of the year, MB50, bringing together leading figures from Indian cinema and politics under one roof. The star-studded celebration, held at a star hotel in Hyderabad, turned into a memorable reunion of icons, statesmen, and close friends from across the entertainment fraternity.

The evening saw the arrival of Superstar Rajinikanth, who shared a warm and affectionate camaraderie with Mohan Babu, symbolizing a friendship that has endured for decades. Adding to the gravitas of the event were Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, and several notable personalities from the political spectrum, all of whom extended their wishes to the senior actor. Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu’s son, hosted this grand industry gala, elevating the celebration into a truly unforgettable tribute to the legendary actor’s 50-year cinematic journey.

The film fraternity also made its presence felt, with Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, Sarath Kumar, Bhagya Raj, Nani, Gopichand, Brahmanandam, Ali, Harish Shankar, People Media Factory’s Vishwa Prasad, Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Mythri Shashi, Jayasudha, Sumalatha, Nasser, Aadi Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan, Sr Naresh, Srikanth, Sreenu Vaitla, Srikanth Odela, and many other prominent film personalities from all languages, as well as several politicians and business leaders, joining the celebrations.

Known for his towering persona both on and off screen, Mohan Babu played the perfect host- ensuring every guest experienced his trademark warmth and hospitality. The lavish arrangements, exquisite décor, and thoughtfully curated dinner reflected the respect and affection the veteran holds for those who have been part of his professional and personal life.

The gathering has stirred excitement across the industry, with many viewing it as a prelude to an even grander celebration of Mohan Babu’s enduring legacy. With five decades of contribution to cinema, his influence continues to command admiration and reverence from peers, fans, and future generations alike.

The spectacular evening not only highlighted Mohan Babu’s stature but also showcased the strong bonds he shares across film and political circles, making it a night to remember.