Miss World Contestants Dance to Popular Telugu DJ Song at Gachibowli Sports Finals – Watch Video

The Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad came alive with energy and excitement as Miss World contestants lit up the stage during a sports final event. The international beauty queens entertained the audience by dancing to a popular song from the Telugu film Devara, starring Jr. NTR. Their graceful steps to the vibrant beats drew loud cheers from the crowd.

Not just limited to one performance, the contestants also grooved to several famous Telugu DJ tracks, showcasing their enthusiasm and connecting with the local culture. Their participation brought a unique charm and glamour to the sports event.

Apart from dancing, the Miss World participants also actively took part in various sports competitions organized at the venue. Displaying both beauty and strength, the contestants impressed the audience with their skills and sportsmanship. Their energetic performances on the field helped many of them advance to the quarterfinals of the competition.

The event turned into a perfect mix of sports, culture, and entertainment, giving Hyderabadis a memorable experience. The presence of global beauty icons dancing to Tollywood hits added a special touch to the celebration. With such engaging moments, the event was a grand success and highlighted Hyderabad’s vibrant spirit.