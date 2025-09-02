Mira Rajput’s Amalfi Holiday: Sunshine, Chic Looks and a Dash of Lemon Love

Entrepreneur and social media personality Mira Rajput is making the most of her time on Italy’s picturesque Amalfi Coast. Known for her effortless charm and chic fashion sense, Mira has been keeping her followers engaged with a stream of stunning holiday snapshots.

In her latest post, Mira invited fans to “spend the day with me,” sharing a photo of herself basking in the sunshine. Dressed in a stylish striped outfit paired with sunglasses, she looked every bit the relaxed vacationer while enjoying a seaside meal against the backdrop of the Amalfi’s sparkling blue waters. Admirers quickly filled her comment section, showering compliments on her classy look and vacation glow.

A few days earlier, Mira posted a playful reel celebrating her love for lemons—an element deeply tied to the Amalfi experience. Captioned “Squeeze the day,” the video showcased her fondness for everything lemon, from themed plates and vases to sorbet served in lemons, lemon-inspired dresses, and even quirky lemon décor. She reminisced about her baby shower, which was an all-lemon affair, and added a heartfelt line: “Amalfi I (lemon) you.”

The trip is also special for Mira and her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, as it brings back memories of their earlier visit to the Amalfi Coast during Mira’s pregnancy with their first child, Misha. Mira had once shared throwback moments from that babymoon, describing their stay at a monastery-turned-resort with breathtaking views and “divine” food. Calling it “Bella’s first holiday inside tummy,” she fondly recalled the experience.

While fans are yet to see Mira share couple pictures with Shahid from their current getaway, her solo glimpses are already creating waves online. Followers eagerly await more peeks into the couple’s Italian holiday, which seems to be equal parts nostalgia, romance, and lemon-tinted joy.