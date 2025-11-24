Meet Joseph Radhik: Netra Mantena–Vamsi Gadiraju, Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant and Virat Kohli–Anushka Sharma’s Wedding Photographer

As Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s grand wedding takes over social media feeds, one name is once again capturing national attention—the celebrated wedding photographer Joseph Radhik. The Hyderabad-based couple’s dreamy visuals, now trending widely, were crafted by the same man behind the iconic frames of some of India’s biggest celebrity unions.

A Global Name in Wedding Photography

Joseph Radhik has become synonymous with luxury wedding storytelling. His photography brand, Stories by Joseph Radhik, is regarded as one of the world’s premier wedding photography firms. According to details shared on his official website, Joseph and his team have documented more than 450 weddings across 35 countries, bringing cinematic grandeur and emotional depth to every project.

Recognised with multiple awards, Radhik’s work has set benchmarks in the wedding photography industry, where his blend of artistry, precision, and emotion has shaped how modern Indian weddings are captured and remembered.

Photographer of India’s Biggest Star Weddings

Before capturing the Mantena–Gadiraju festivities, Joseph Radhik shot the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, one of the country's most extravagant wedding events.

Joseph Radhik's impressive portfolio also includes the weddings of:

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Keerthy Suresh & Antony Tattil

and several others from the world of cinema, business, and global celebrity circles.

Star-Studded Festivities at the Mantena Wedding

The wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of US-based billionaire pharma entrepreneur Rama Raju Mantena, turned into a major celebrity spectacle.

Global pop icon Jennifer Lopez arrived in India for the first time to perform exclusively at the event. The “On the Floor” hitmaker electrified the celebrations on Sunday with a high-energy performance featuring her chart-topping tracks including Get On The Floor, Play, Waiting for Tonight, Save Me Tonight, Ain’t Your Mama, and Get Right. Clad in a black bodysuit paired with a leather jacket, JLo set social media ablaze.

Adding to the glamour, Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, and Janhvi Kapoor also performed at the festivities. A viral clip even captured Ranveer Singh dancing with Donald Trump Jr. to the popular track “What Jhumka?”, drawing amused reactions online.