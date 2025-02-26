Mazaka Review, Rating: Sundeep Kishan, Rao Ramesh Offer Laugh Riot

Mazaka Review

Plot

Krishna (Sundeep Kishan) and Ramana (Rao Ramesh), son and father, live as bachelors. Their only goal is to have a family and thus have a family photo on their wall. Krishna falls for Meera (Ritu Varma) and Ramana meets Yashoda (Anshu). How Meera and Yashoda are connected? Why Bhargav Verma (Murali Sharma) is trying to stop these marriages. The film is all about how Krishna and Ramana win their love and complete their family. There are twists and turns to it.

Analysis

First Half: Hilarious

The first half of Mazaka is out-and-out entertainer. Kudos to the writing team, both the dialogue comedy and the scene comedy have worked out well. The situations have played out well in favour of the film. The light-hearted treatment of father-son duo bond is the biggest strength of Mazaka. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada's story and Trinadha Rao Nakkina's direction worked in the film's favour.

Second Half: Emotion

The second half of Mazaka isn't as promising and the hilarious first-half. The second-half is of story-driven. Some emotional portions have worked in the latter half. Unwanted songs, predictable scenes, unnecessary confusion have played the spoil-sport. Thus, Mazaka is ended up as a decent family entertrainer.

Highlights

Sundeep Kishan, Rao Ramesh's Performances

Hilarious First Half

Writing, Direction

Drawbacks

Background Music

Songs Placement

Dragged Scenes

Final Verdict: Mazaka Delivered!