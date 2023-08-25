A Mass And Peppy Number I Love You Ne From Vishal’s 'Mark Antony' Out

Hero Vishal is well-known and equally popular in Telugu and Tamil. This hero, who has earned a huge fan base with his performance in many action-oriented movies, is now coming up with another different concept movie 'Mark Antony'. Another popular actor S.J. Suryah is playing a mighty role in this movie which is being made grandly at the pan-India level. This movie is being made as a high-voltage action thriller under the direction of Adhik Ravichandran. Ritu Verma is the leading lady opposite Vishal in this film produced by S. Vinod Kumar.

Though busy with the works related to the movie, the makers are doing vigorous promotions. As part of this, the lyrical song I Love You Ne from the movie was released. GV Prakash Kumar composed a peppy and foot-tapping number that has fast beats. Vishal looked lovely in the song. Sreemani's superb lyrics and Ram Miriyala's energetic vocals gave life to this song. The mass steps of the hero and heroine matched the energy of the song. I Love You Ne became viral soon after its release.

The makers have already said that the film, which is currently in the post-production phase, will be released on September 15 for the Vinayaka Chavithi festival. Earlier, the makers released the first single Adharadha crooned by Vishal himself which turned out to be a chartbuster. Now, the second single I Love You Ne is rocking the music charts. The recently released teaser also received an excellent response.

The already released posters indicated that Vishal's look will be completely different in this film. SJ Suryah too appeared massy in the posters.

Mark Antony has some top-notch technicians handling different crafts. The film’s cinematography is handled by Abhinandan Ramanujam, wherein GV Prakash Kumar provides the music. India’s top stunt director Peter Hein master choreographed the action sequences, alongside Dhilip Subbarayan, Kanal Kannan, and Dinesh Subbarayan. Vijay Velukutty is the editor of the movie.

Mark Antony revolves around the theme of time travel. Besides heavy-duty action sequences, the movie will have quirky and funny episodes too.