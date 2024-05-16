Manoj Bajpayee on his Love for Animal, RRR, Kantara and South!

Get ready to be blown away! Manoj Bajpayee, the powerhouse of talent in Indian cinema, is gearing up for the grand release of his latest movie, "Bhaiyya Ji," hitting theatres this month! But wait, there's more – in an electrifying interview, Manoj spills the beans on the recent movies that have captured his heart, showcasing his impeccable taste in cinema.

Diving into the thrilling world of action, Manoj couldn't stop raving about "Kantara." He was mesmerized by its deep dive into rituals and faith, making it a beacon of original storytelling in mainstream cinema. But the excitement doesn't stop there – Manoj also expressed his admiration for the cinematic masterpiece "RRR," directed by the legendary SS Rajamouli, proving that epic narratives still reign supreme in captivating audiences.

Bollywood isn't left behind, with Manoj praising the gripping narratives of "Article 370" and Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal" for their enthralling entertainment value. His insights highlight a crucial message – the undeniable power of originality in storytelling that pushes the boundaries of conventional cinema.

Mark your calendars for May 24, 2024, because "Bhaiyya Ji" is set to take you on an unforgettable cinematic journey, showcasing Manoj Bajpayee's unparalleled talent. With his keen eye for groundbreaking films and his own upcoming blockbuster, the anticipation is sky-high! Get ready for a movie experience that promises to redefine entertainment.