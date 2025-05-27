Mani Ratnam Denies Rumors of Film with Naveen Polishetty

Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, known for his collaborations with senior stars, has rarely worked with younger actors. One notable exception was OK Kanmani, which featured Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. Since then, the director has largely avoided casting younger talent in his films.

Recently, social media has been buzzing with rumors suggesting that Mani Ratnam is planning to collaborate with actor Naveen Polishetty for his next project. Actress Rukmini Vasanth was also named to the cast. However, these speculations have now been put to rest.

In a recent interview, when asked about this rumoured project, Mani Ratnam responded, “Not at all,” adding that it was news to him as well. Addressing the online chatter, he clarified, “I have no clue what they are talking about. I’m working on a couple of scripts, but I don’t know what will materialise.”

Interestingly, after the success of Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratnam quickly moved on to his next project, Thug Life. Whether he follows the same pace this time or takes longer to finalise his next venture remains to be seen.

As for Thug Life, the film stars Kamal Haasan, Abirami, Trisha, and Simbu. It is currently slated for a grand theatrical release on June 5th, 2025.