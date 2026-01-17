Manaswini Balabommala: Meet the Teen Star Making Her Debut with Kokkoroko

Manaswini Balabommala is all set to make her silver screen debut with the Telugu film Kokkoroko, marking an important milestone in her artistic journey. On the festive occasion of Sankranthi, the makers unveiled a special poster that instantly drew attention for its warm and rooted presentation. The poster carried the message, “Our Bangarraju Family wishes you and your family a Happy Sankranthi. "Kokkoroko" in cinemas soon,” setting a celebratory tone for the film.

The Sankranthi poster also revealed the first official look of Manaswini Balabommala, where she is seen alongside senior actor Samuthirakani and other cast members. Although her appearance in the film is a guest role, it marks her formal entry into Telugu cinema and has already generated positive buzz among film circles.

Before stepping into films, Manaswini built a strong foundation as a trained and versatile performer. She has considerable experience in theatre, having played lead roles such as Jo in Little Women and Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing. Alongside acting, she is trained in Perini Natyam, a classical dance form, and has formal grounding in Carnatic music. Her artistic journey also includes performing devotional pieces and anchoring major school events at Glendale Academy, reflecting her confidence and stage presence.

Kokkoroko is directed by debutant Srinivas Vasanthala and is structured as an anthology with five distinct characters, centered around the theme of traditional rooster fights. It marks debut of Ramesh Varma as producer.

Kokkoroko has completed shooting and is slated for a 2026 release. The film promises fresh storytelling, strong visuals, and emotional depth making Manaswini Balabommala’s debut a noteworthy addition to the project’s journey.