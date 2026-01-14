Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Day 2 Collection: Film Crosses ₹61 Crore in India

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu continued its impressive run at the box office on its second day, maintaining strong momentum after a powerful opening. The film, which had already created buzz with its festive release, performed well across Telugu states and key metropolitan regions.

On its first day, the movie collected an estimated ₹41.60 crore India net, marking a solid start. The film’s official box office journey began with ₹9.35 crore on its early Sunday previews, followed by a massive jump on Monday with ₹32.25 crore, thanks to strong word-of-mouth and festive footfall. Continuing its streak, the film added around ₹19.50 crore on Tuesday, according to early estimates. This brings the two-day India net total to approximately ₹61.10 crore.

Occupancy Performance on Day 2

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 54.85% on January 13, 2026. Audience turnout gradually increased as the day progressed. Morning shows opened on a moderate note with over 32% occupancy. Attendance picked up significantly by afternoon, crossing 53%. The evening and night shows witnessed even stronger response, reaching 65% and 68% respectively. The steady rise in occupancy throughout the day reflects the growing interest among viewers.

Performance Across Key Regions

The film saw varying responses across different cities:

In major metros like NCR and Mumbai, occupancy remained moderate, with late-evening shows showing noticeable improvement.

Bengaluru and Chennai witnessed better engagement, especially during afternoon and night screenings.

The strongest performance came from the Telugu heartland. Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Vijayawada, Warangal, Guntur, Kakinada, and Vizag all reported high turnout, with several regions crossing 70%–80% occupancy during peak hours.

Vizag and Warangal stood out with exceptionally high evening and night attendance, reflecting the film’s solid grip on the Andhra–Telangana market.

Overall Box Office Outlook

With impressive regional strength and growing buzz, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is expected to maintain traction through the weekday run. The film's strong occupancy patterns in key Telugu-speaking regions suggest that it could achieve significant box office milestones in the coming days.

More updates on worldwide, overseas, and India gross collections will follow as official numbers are released.

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