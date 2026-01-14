Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu BO Collections: 120 Crore Gross World Wide in 2 Days

Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu created magic at the Box Office. Emerged as the Sankranti's biggest blockbuster, the family entertainer amassed a whopping Rs 120 Crore Gross World-Wide. The film stormed into Rs 100 Crore Club with ease.

In the United States, MSVPG is inching towards 2 Million USD club. With robust collections across India and a strong run overseas, the film is the top priority this Sankranti.