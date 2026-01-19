Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi: SS Rajamouli Film Makers Set to Announce Release Date Soon

The makers of Varanasi, the highly anticipated film directed by SS Rajamouli, are reportedly gearing up to officially announce the release date of the project, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The announcement is expected to further heighten excitement around one of Indian cinema’s most talked-about upcoming films.

Following the release of the movie’s teaser, which created significant interest after being showcased at major events including a global screening, fans have been eagerly awaiting word on when Varanasi will hit theatres.

According to industry reports, the makers are likely to reveal the official release date soon, with speculation pointing to a theatrical release on April 9, 2027, timed with the Sri Rama Navami festival. A special update about the date may be shared around March 26, 2026, a date that itself coincides with the same religious occasion.

Varanasi marks a major collaboration between superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli, with Priyanka Chopra playing the female lead and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a significant role. The film’s powerful teaser, featuring Mahesh Babu as the protagonist Rudhra, has already made waves and was even screened at the iconic Le Grand Rex theatre in Paris, a first for an Indian film teaser.

The film’s music is composed by M.M. Keeravaani, and its epic scale and star-studded cast have helped build Varanasi into one of the most highly awaited cinematic events of the coming year.