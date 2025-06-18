Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29: Rajamouli Builds Rs 50 Crore Varanasi Set in Hyderabad

In what promises to be one of Indian cinema’s grandest visual spectacles, director S.S. Rajamouli is sparing no expense for his upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and marking the return of global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Indian screens.

Massive Varanasi Set Built in Hyderabad

After completing two major filming schedules, the team is now shooting in Hyderabad, where a massive set replicating the holy city of Varanasi has been constructed inside Ramoji Film City. Due to the logistical challenges of filming in the actual city, Rajamouli opted to recreate Varanasi’s spiritual aura with incredible detail.

This elaborate set—estimated to cost nearly ₹50 crore—has already become a talking point on social media after pictures of its intricate design went viral. A major portion of the film, including a high-octane action sequence featuring Mahesh Babu, will be shot here.

Hollywood VFX for Rajamouli’s Signature Vision

Staying true to his signature cinematic style, Rajamouli will once again lean on green-screen technology and cutting-edge visual effects, collaborating with some of the top Hollywood VFX studios. The production is reportedly investing crores in the graphics department to bring his ambitious vision to life.

Schedules Wrapped in Hyderabad and Odisha

According to Filmfare, the team has already completed filming schedules in Hyderabad and Odisha. The next phase of production will take the cast and crew to an international location for a major leg of the shoot.

Kenya Schedule Slated for July

The film’s first overseas schedule, originally planned for March, is now set to take place in Kenya in July. Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will head to the East African country for scenes that reportedly include intense action sequences in a wild, jungle setting, adding a rugged and raw visual layer to the film.

Priyanka Chopra Returns to Indian Cinema

One of the major highlights of SSMB29 is the comeback of Priyanka Chopra to Indian cinema after nearly six years. She was last seen in The Sky is Pink (2019), and her presence in this high-profile pan-India project has created a huge buzz across the industry and fan circles.