Mahesh Babu’s Sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar’s Car Hit by Bus in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar had a lucky escape after being involved in a road accident in Mumbai. The actress took to social media to reveal the incident and posted pictures of her damaged car. Shilpa is the elder sister of Namrata Shirodkar, wife of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Shilpa, who made her Tollywood debut with Brahma, has appeared in several popular Hindi television serials and was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 18 (Hindi).

Narrating the ordeal, Shilpa said a private bus crashed into her car while she was travelling in Mumbai. Although she escaped unhurt, her car was badly damaged. She immediately filed a complaint against the bus company.

In her post, Shilpa alleged that the company’s representatives — Yogesh Kadam and Vilas — refused to take responsibility, claiming the accident was the driver’s fault. “How cruel can these people be? How much does the driver even earn?” she questioned on social media.

She further stated that the Mumbai Police acted swiftly and ensured justice was served in the matter.