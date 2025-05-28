Mahesh Babu Gears Up for New Movie After Rajamouli’s SSMB29!

Following the success of Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu is now occupied with working on his next film by S.S. Rajamouli. The yet-to-be-titled project, affectionately referred to as SSMB 29, has already wrapped up a few shooting schedules. Yet, the team has now requested a summer break, with Mahesh Babu going on a brief vacation. Production is likely to resume when he comes back, but an official date of completion and release has not been announced.

In the meantime, Mahesh Babu’s team has started preparing for his next venture. Reports suggest they have shortlisted three prominent directors for the film slated to follow Rajamouli’s project. Leading the list is director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with whom Mahesh is keen to collaborate. If Sandeep Reddy isn’t available, the team is considering Nag Ashwin as a strong alternative.

Mahesh Babu was very impressed with Nag Ashwin's performance in Kalki 2898 AD and has shown interest in collaborating with him. Since Mahesh is currently working with Vyjayanthi Movies, Nag Ashwin is said to be keen on collaborating as well.

If Nag Ashwin is not available, the third candidate on the list is director Buchi Babu Ram. Already working on Ram Charan's Peddha, Buchi Babu has also stated that he is working on a script tailored to Mahesh Babu.

With this roster, Mahesh Babu will soon start his next project after completing SSMB 29.

Interestingly, following NTR’s Devara, a film that broke Rajamouli’s sentimental streak, Mahesh Babu’s team is focused on crafting a powerful story that could carry forward this legacy in a fresh way.

Fans eagerly await further updates on the shooting progress and future projects of their favourite star.