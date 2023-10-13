Madhurapudi Gramam Ane Nenu Movie Review

'Madhurapudi Gramam Ane Nenu', featuring Shiva Kantamaneni, is produced by Light House Cine Music and presented by G Rambabu Yadav. The film is out in theatres. How is the movie? What to expect from it? Here well tell you:

Plot:

The story takes off in a village named Madhurapudi. The story is narrated from the point of view of the village. In other words, it is the autobiography of the village. Suri (Shiva Kantamaneni) is a rude, rugged and obstinate person who can stand up for his friend Babji at all costs. He can go to any extent for the sake of his all-weather, thickest friend.

How does the heroine (Kathleen Gowda) come into Suri's life? Wil there come a phase when someone will have to do the most supreme sacrifice for the sake of friendship? What changes take place in Suri's life after the entry of his love interest? How did Babji and Suri's friendship finally turn? What is Suri's role in local politics? What has the central plot got to do with a Rs 700 Cr digital scam? That's what the rest of the story is all about.

Performances:

This is not a character that can be done by regular actors who hanker after typical, commercial roles. Stories of this nature can only be uplifted by unconventional or new actors. Shiva Kantamaneni has acted well in the role of Suri, taking the story to the next level. Along with comedy and emotional scenes, he also excelled in the many action scenes.

Heroine Kathleen Gowda is impressive in terms of looks. She is seen in a role that is beyond her age. She got a very good opportunity in the last 30 minutes to display her acting skills. Babji's role as a friend of the hero is written very well. Bharani Shankar has done justice to his role by acting in his range. Vanitha Reddy, Jabardasth Nookaraju and Mahendran are seen.

Analysis:

By modelling the two friends after the personalities of Karna and Duryodhana, the director has shown imagination. Adding revenge, political plot, love, and action to the drama required creativity. Commercially combining all the elements is not an easy endeavour. It is more difficult to convey a message while ensuring all this.

But with the parameters of the film, the director tried in every way and succeeded with clarity and conviction. The way all the characters have been portrayed with a touch of realism is commendable. Although the first half seems slow as the characters take some time to register, Mani Sharma's music makes up for that deficit.

The song 'Elle Gorinka' is a highlight. And we expect a hit song in the second half. In comes, 'Linga Linga' as the answer. Mani Sharma's background score can be said to be the main pillar.

Among other highlights are the interval bang and the climax. And the second half will impress everyone. The twists in the pre-climax and climax will please everyone. The hero's performance in the climax and the way the director has directed stand out.

Technical Departments:

The village of Madhurapudi has been staged well. Mani Sharma's songs are the main attraction besides his BGM. Suresh Bhargav's visuals are an added attraction. The countryside visuals look very natural. Editor Gautham Raju has cut it well without boring the audience with length issues. Producers K Srinivasa Rao and Y Anil Kumar ensure good production values.

Verdict: This film is a good watch. Go for it!

Rating: 3/5